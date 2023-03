Vladivostok’s well-oiled funicular railway makes a fun 60-second ride up a 100m hill every few minutes (unless the old girl is experiencing one of her frequent 'technical breaks'). At the top, cross ul Sukhanova via the underpass to a great lookout over the bay. It’s next to a statue of Sts Cyril and Methodius (inventors of the Cyrillic alphabet) on the campus of DVGTU.

The base of the funicular is about a 15-minute walk from the centre.