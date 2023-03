If you’re a bit of a car (or Soviet) nerd, the Antique Automobile Museum is an absolute classic. A room full of Sovietmobiles (motorcycles too) from the 1930s to 1970s includes a 1948 M&M-green GAZ-20 ‘Pobeda’ (Victory). Take bus 31 along ul Svetlanskaya and get off after it reaches the end of ul Borisenko.