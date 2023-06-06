Sakhalin Island

Overview

El Dorado for present-day businessfolk and ‘hell’ to Anton Chekhov in 1890 (not to mention the thousands and thousands of prisoners shipped here from the late 19th century), Sakhalin Island these days is defined by its booming oil and gas hub, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. But there's much more to this often beautiful island, which is filled with a wild terrain of forests, islands of seals, streams full of fish, slopes for skiing and lots and lots of bears. Relatively cheap flights can get you here, but prepare to open the purse strings once you’ve arrived: Sakhalin is no place for shoestringers.

    Cathedral of the Nativity

    This extraordinary new addition to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk's otherwise ho-hum architectural ensemble is a staggeringly impressive golden-domed cathedral, which…

  • Sakhalin Regional Museum

    Sakhalin Regional Museum

    The pagoda-roofed Sakhalin Regional Museum has a strong exhibit (sadly in Russian only) exploring the Japanese/Soviet overlap of the city’s history,…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    This museum has a modest permanent collection of pre-Soviet Russian oil paintings and Korean and Japanese textiles upstairs, and changing exhibits…

  • Chekhov Statue

    Chekhov Statue

    This attractive statue of Anton Chekhov, whose visit to Sakhalin in the late 19th century put the little-known penal colony on the map, shows the great…

  • Gagarin Park

    Gagarin Park

    This large park is full of rides and amusements, but there are some very pleasant parts for strolling away from the crowds, and even an attractive…

  • Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    This looming statue of the revolutionary leader still stands in pride of place in front of the train station.

