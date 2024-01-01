This large park is full of rides and amusements, but there are some very pleasant parts for strolling away from the crowds, and even an attractive ornamental lake.
Gagarin Park
Sakhalin Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1 MILES
This extraordinary new addition to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk's otherwise ho-hum architectural ensemble is a staggeringly impressive golden-domed cathedral, which…
Museum of Sakhalin Island: A Book by AP Chekhov
0.57 MILES
Based on Chekhov’s seminal account of his few months working as a doctor on Sakhalin in the 1890s, this museum provides insight not only into life on…
0.35 MILES
The pagoda-roofed Sakhalin Regional Museum has a strong exhibit (sadly in Russian only) exploring the Japanese/Soviet overlap of the city’s history,…
0.92 MILES
This museum has a modest permanent collection of pre-Soviet Russian oil paintings and Korean and Japanese textiles upstairs, and changing exhibits…
0.9 MILES
This attractive statue of Anton Chekhov, whose visit to Sakhalin in the late 19th century put the little-known penal colony on the map, shows the great…
1 MILES
This looming statue of the revolutionary leader still stands in pride of place in front of the train station.
Nearby Sakhalin Island attractions
0.35 MILES
The pagoda-roofed Sakhalin Regional Museum has a strong exhibit (sadly in Russian only) exploring the Japanese/Soviet overlap of the city’s history,…
2. Museum of Sakhalin Island: A Book by AP Chekhov
0.57 MILES
Based on Chekhov’s seminal account of his few months working as a doctor on Sakhalin in the 1890s, this museum provides insight not only into life on…
0.9 MILES
This attractive statue of Anton Chekhov, whose visit to Sakhalin in the late 19th century put the little-known penal colony on the map, shows the great…
0.92 MILES
This museum has a modest permanent collection of pre-Soviet Russian oil paintings and Korean and Japanese textiles upstairs, and changing exhibits…
1 MILES
This extraordinary new addition to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk's otherwise ho-hum architectural ensemble is a staggeringly impressive golden-domed cathedral, which…
1 MILES
This looming statue of the revolutionary leader still stands in pride of place in front of the train station.