Gagarin Park

Sakhalin Island

This large park is full of rides and amusements, but there are some very pleasant parts for strolling away from the crowds, and even an attractive ornamental lake.

    Cathedral of the Nativity

    1 MILES

    This extraordinary new addition to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk's otherwise ho-hum architectural ensemble is a staggeringly impressive golden-domed cathedral, which…

  • Sakhalin Regional Museum

    Sakhalin Regional Museum

    0.35 MILES

    The pagoda-roofed Sakhalin Regional Museum has a strong exhibit (sadly in Russian only) exploring the Japanese/Soviet overlap of the city’s history,…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    0.92 MILES

    This museum has a modest permanent collection of pre-Soviet Russian oil paintings and Korean and Japanese textiles upstairs, and changing exhibits…

  • Chekhov Statue

    Chekhov Statue

    0.9 MILES

    This attractive statue of Anton Chekhov, whose visit to Sakhalin in the late 19th century put the little-known penal colony on the map, shows the great…

  • Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    1 MILES

    This looming statue of the revolutionary leader still stands in pride of place in front of the train station.

