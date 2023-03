The highlight of this museum, which is based in three attractive wooden houses in lovely gardens, is the 'White Villa' (Belaya Villa), housing a small but beautiful collection of works by Nikolai Yaroshenko (1846-98), a leading proponent of Russian realism and expert portrait painter, who settled in Kislovodsk in his latter years.

Yaroshenko’s lovingly cared-for tomb is just outside nearby St Nicholas Cathedral. The museum has two entrances – one beside the cathedral and one from Kurortny Park.