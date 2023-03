The legendary Fyodor Chaliapin (1873–1938) lived in this palatial wood and stained-glass villa in 1917. Now a museum, it features paintings and photos of the Russian opera singer and actor in various roles, plaster ceilings bursting with cherubs and fruit designs, and lovely glazed-tile chimneys.

The museum also hosts classical-music concerts (R400) on Wednesdays and Fridays at 3pm.