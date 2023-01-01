Park Tsvetnik

This lovely wooded park with many architectural and monumental features forms a 1km-long arc around the eastern end of pr Kirova on the lower slopes of Mt Mashuk. Walk through the ornate entrance gate and around the right side of the Lermontov Gallery and ascend to the park via Diana's Grotto, a favourite picnic spot in Lermontov.

At the top of the hill, a network of paths leads to a much-photographed bronze eagle sculpture. Continue northeast and you'll reach the Academic Gallery, perched above the eastern terminus of pr Kirova. This attractive classical building was built in 1851 to house one of Pyatigorsk’s best-known springs, No 16 (currently closed). It was here that Pechorin first set eyes on Princess Mary in Lermontov's novel A Hero of Our Time. Inside a wing of gallery is the Insect Museum housing a small collection of critters (spiders, snakes, frogs) as well as a lovely butterfly collection from around the globe.