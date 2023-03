In a clearing on the forested western flank of Mt Mashuk is a monument marking the Lermontov duel site. The exact spot is unknown, but it is thought to be near the needle-point obelisk devoted to Lermontov that even today is bedecked with flowers.

To get here, ride marshrutka 16 from the Upper Market to the Mesto Duely (Duel Site) stop (five minutes). From there walk around 500m to a fork in the road, bear left and continue for around the same distance.