Adjacent to the drinking gallery is the university, which has some expressive gargoyles and bas-reliefs on its upper facade.

  • View of the Rose Valley in the evening in Kurortny Park in Kislovodsk.

    Kurortny Park

    20.17 MILES

    Founded in 1823 and covering 1340 hectares, this hillside park is among the largest in Europe. It's riddled with walking trails past rivers, ponds,…

  • Mt Mashuk

    Mt Mashuk

    0.97 MILES

    There's a fantastic view of Pyatigorsk, and all the way to Mt Elbrus on good weather days, from the 993m summit of Mt Mashuk. You can reach here either by…

  • Lermontov Museum

    Lermontov Museum

    0.21 MILES

    Many Pyatigorsk attractions revolve around larger-than-life writer, poet, painter, cavalry soldier, society beau and duellist Mikhail Lermontov. Chief…

  • Narzan Gallery

    Narzan Gallery

    20.47 MILES

    This graceful, well-preserved 1850s building recalls the spa town of Bath in England. Inside, the rich, carbonic Narzan Spring bubbles up inside a glass…

  • Park Tsvetnik

    Park Tsvetnik

    0.22 MILES

    This lovely wooded park with many architectural and monumental features forms a 1km-long arc around the eastern end of pr Kirova on the lower slopes of Mt…

  • Yaroshenko Museum

    Yaroshenko Museum

    20.64 MILES

    The highlight of this museum, which is based in three attractive wooden houses in lovely gardens, is the 'White Villa' (Belaya Villa), housing a small but…

  • Alikonovka Gorge

    Alikonovka Gorge

    22.85 MILES

    Around 8km west of Kislovodsk is this rugged gorge. It's an attractive spot that trades on a legend about a boy who leapt from the nearby cliffs out of…

  • Lermontov Duel Site

    Lermontov Duel Site

    1.59 MILES

    In a clearing on the forested western flank of Mt Mashuk is a monument marking the Lermontov duel site. The exact spot is unknown, but it is thought to be…

1. Drinking Gallery

0.07 MILES

You can sample the local mineral water (small/large cups R2/5) here. It tastes rather sulphurous, but the best reasons for dropping in are the wonderful…

2. Spa Research Institute

0.08 MILES

The striking, classical-style Spa Research Institute, built in 1828 and rebuilt in 1955, was once Restoratsiya, the town’s first hotel and scene of the…

4. Diana's Grotto

0.13 MILES

This is a favourite viewing and strolling spot for locals.

5. Bronze Eagle

0.15 MILES

A network of paths in Park Tsvetnik leads to this much-photographed bronze eagle sculpture at the top of a hill.

8. Insect Museum

0.4 MILES

This small museum houses a small collection of critters (spiders, snakes, frogs) as well as a lovely butterfly collection from around the globe.