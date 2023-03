This attractive classical building is perched above the eastern terminus of pr Kirova. It was built in 1851 to house one of Pyatigorsk’s best-known springs, No 16 (currently closed). It was here that Pechorin first set eyes on Princess Mary in Lermontov's novel A Hero of Our Time.

Inside one wing of gallery is the Insect Museum housing a small collection of critters (spiders, snakes, frogs) as well as a lovely butterfly collection from around the globe.