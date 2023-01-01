Kislovodsk Museum of Local History "Fortress"

To secure Russia’s new southern frontier, Catherine the Great built a line of forts along the Caucasus mountain range. Kislovodsk was one of them, and this local history museum occupies part of the remaining walls of that 1803 fort. Notable Russian writers, such as Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Mikhail Lermontov, were visitors to Kislovodsk, and you can see displays about them (all in Russian), as well as about Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who was born here.