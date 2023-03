The peaceful Trubezh, winding 2km from the kremlin to the lake, is fringed by trees and narrow lanes; in nice weather, you might see locals kayaking its length or fishing along its banks (their progress carefully watched by various town cats). Follow the riverbank down to the lake along streets and paths to the Forty Martyrs’ Church, which sits picturesquely on the south side of the river mouth. A footbridge spans the river about 400m east of it.