Krasnaya Ploschad

This grassy square off the main road is at the heart of what was once Prince Yury Dolgoruky’s kremlin. At one end is the 1152 Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour; a bust of 13th-century prince Alexander Nevsky stands in front. Three additional churches across the square include the tent-roofed Church of Peter the Metropolitan, built in 1585 and renovated in 1957, and the 18th-century twin churches fronting the road.

The remains of the fortress walls are now a grassy circular hill ringing the centre of town, which you can climb up and walk around. You'll find a staircase behind the Transfiguration Cathedral.