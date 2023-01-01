Goritsky Monastery

This large hilltop monastery 2.5km south of the centre was founded in the 14th century, though the oldest buildings today are the 17th-century gates, gate-church and belfry. Its centrepiece is the Assumption Cathedral, with its beautiful carved iconostasis, but don't miss a trip up to the top floor of the Church of the Epiphany's belfry for terrific views over Pereslavl and Lake Pleshcheyevo. The other buildings hold various art and history exhibits.

There are also some good views towards town and the lake from a guard tower in the southern monastery wall, behind the Assumption Cathedral.

If you don't want to buy the joint ticket you can also pay for individual exhibits, which range from R40 to R160 for adults (free to R40 for kids); to walk around the grounds only costs R50 (children get in free).

If driving, head south on the main road, head up the hill past the turn-off to the Botik Museum, then take the first right turn and follow it west to the monastery.