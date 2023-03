Even if you can't understand Russian, if you love gadgets check out this two-storey museum packed with dozens of old radios, TV sets and film cameras, some of which are a century old. The radios, gleaming in polished wood cabinets with light-up dials, are particularly fetching – and many of them still work, as the couple who run the place will proudly display. Wait until you see the tiny TV screen ingeniously magnified by glycerine.