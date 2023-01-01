Pereslavl Railway Museum

A large collection of old locomotives, coaches, boxcars and other narrow-gauge railroad relics that once ran through this part of Russia (up to the middle of the 20th century) are displayed on tracks and inside a depot at this unique outdoor museum. Other interesting bits include a motorcar converted to run on rails and a recreated stationmaster's office, plus various train-themed souvenirs. Don’t miss a chance to ride under your own steam on the handcart (adult/child R150/free).

To get here by car, head west on Podgornaya ul from Pereslavl's main road (the same way as for the Botik Museum); continue 17km to Kupanskoye. Turn left at the blue sign that says 'Mузей Паровозов 3km' (Museum of Steam Locomotives), bear right at the fork and continue on to the tiny village of Talitsy. You'll need to park at the free lot at the village entrance and walk the last 400m to the museum. Exact GPS coordinates can be found on the museum's website.

Note that the only toilet facilities at the museum are two old-fashioned outhouses.