Forty Martyrs’ Church

Built in 1755, this lakeside church is named for the Forty Martyrs of Sebaste, a group of Roman soldiers who froze to death on a wintry lake in present-day Turkey rather than turn their backs on their Christian faith. It's not open to the public, but there's a beautiful (modern) tile-work rendition of the martyrs on the outer wall, and it's a lovely walk beside the Trubezh River down to the lake.

Behind the church is a concrete embankment with benches where you can sit and look out over the water.