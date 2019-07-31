Magnitogorsk is a highly industrial city best used as a jumping-off point for exploring eastern Bashkortostan and the southern Ural Mountains, a region where picture-perfect birch groves and large blue lakes fill depressions between gentle grass-covered hills and the mountain ranges.

The region is a favourite locally for rafting, horse riding and skiing. It has recently seen growth in camping and basic accommodation sites, including the option to stay in traditional Bashkiran wooden homes and yurts.