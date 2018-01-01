Welcome to Sighişoara
Allow time to lose yourself along Sighişoara's alleys, hike to its hilltop church, and sip coffee at cafes half a millennium old. If Sighişoara doesn’t sate your thirst for medieval splendour, it also makes a great jumping-off point to explore Saxon villages like Viscri and Biertan.
Sighisoara, Rupea Fortress and Viscri Day Trip from Brasov
Leave central Brașov by air-conditioned car or minivan and travel north with your guide into the Transylvanian countryside. As you travel, listen to fascinating facts about Romania’s history and admire the passing scenery of rolling hills, age-old villages and pine forests.After roughly 1.5 hours, arrive at Viscri, a historical village that’s hardly changed in centuries. Discover how Prince Charles owns a property here and visit Viscri church, one of Transylvania’s UNESCO-listed fortified churches.Built by Saxon colonists in the 1300s, this remarkable sanctuary is encircled by white stone battlements that lend it a fairy tale appearance. Go inside (own expense) with your guide to explore the bastions, covered corridors and church, and learn how the fortifications, an incredible 16 feet (five meters) thick in places, were built to defend against invading Turks.Continue to the medieval, UNESCO-listed town of Sighişoara, one of the best preserved in Europe and the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration behind Dracula. Enjoy a walking tour of its jewel-like center to see its 14th-century Clock Tower, Church on the Hill, and Citadel, an atmospheric web of cobbled lanes and crooked walls.After a little free time to have lunch (own expense) or explore Sighişoara independently, travel on to Rupea Fortress, one of Transylvania’s most impressive medieval castles. Built in the 1300s, this hilltop fortress has a lower, middle and upper level, with ramparts and terraces coiling up to the summit.Head inside (own expense) and inspect the curtain walls and red-roofed towers on a guided tour. See the original 196-foot (60-meter) well, whose water is still drinkable, and learn how Saxon colonists used Rupea as a village in the 1700s, giving it its own market, chapel and meat storerooms.Having explored here, return to central Brașov where your tour ends.Please note: The order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
2-Day Transylvania from Bucharest: Brasov, Bran, Sighisoara
Day 1: Bucharest – Sinaia – Brasov – Sihisoara (309 km)Pick up in the morning from your hotel. The first stop ist Sinaia, a very famous mountain resort known also as the Pearl of the Carpathians. Here, you'll visit Sinaia Monastery and Peles Castle, the former summer residence of Romanian royals. Considered one of the most beautiful castles in Europe, the construction is impressive thanks to the architectural style and decorations. The next stop is Brasov, where you will have lunch in a typical restaurant and take a walking tour of the city's historic Old Town. You will see the Council Square, the Council Tower, and the famous Black Church (Biserica Neagra), the largest Gothic construction in Eastern Europe.In the evening, you'll head to Sighisoara for dinner and stay overnight in the medieval citadel. Do not miss a short walk in the citadel and admire the medieval buildings at the light of the lanterns.Day 2: Sighisoara – Bran – Bucharest (329 km)In the morning, have breakfast at your hotel. You'll start the day by visiting the Medieval Citadel of Sighisoara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only medieval citadel in Europe that is still inhabited. The highlights of the citadel are: the house where it is said that Vlad the Impaler (known as Dracula) was born, the Clock Tower (on the top of which you can take some beautiful panoramic pictures with the citadel), the Covered Stairs, and the Evangelical Church.In the afternoon, you will head to Bran and visit Bran Castle (Dracula's Castle), which became famous thanks to Bram Stoker's classic work of literature.In the afternoon, return to Bucharest for drop off at your hotel.
4-Day Private Tour in Transylvania from Bucharest
1st Day After picking you up from the airport/accommodation we head towards to the most famous castles in Romania. First stop shall be in Sinaia where we shall visit Peles Castle, one of the most splendid castles in whole Europe. Bran Castle is next, the famous Dracula’s Castle which is the most visited tourist attraction in Romania. Now its time to enter further into Transylvania, where we reach Brasov, one of the seven medieval cities of Transylvania. We shall have a relaxing walk in the old city and accommodate for the night. OVERNIGHT in Brasov. 2nd Day First on the list will be the Saxon Villages of Viscri and Malancrav, with their Fortified Churches and Castles - part of Unesco World Heritage list. Optional - a traditional lunch in a local’s lady house is awaiting us which will make you feel the true hospitality of Romanian people along with the real taste of her home made cooking (at your own expense). Then we reach Sighisoara – included as well in Unesco World Heritage list. We shall visit the Medieval Citadel and its Square, the house where Vlad the Impaler, aka Dracula, was born. OVERNIGHT in Sighisoara. 3rd Day On the way to Sibiu - 2007 European Capital of Culture, we shall stop in another representative Saxon Village, Biertan. We shall visit the Fortified Church in romanesque style – included in Unesco World Heritage. Then we reach Sibiu, where we shall have a relaxing walk in the historical city center including: Large Square, Small Square, Liars’ Bridge. The Council Tower offers a splendid panoramic view of the city. We continue to the over 300 years old Lutheran and Catholic Churches, then Orthodox Cathedral built after the great cathedral from Constantinople, Saint Sophia. OVERNIGHT in Sibiu. 4th Day (B) Depending on the time of your flight back home, we can either go back to Bucharest through the traditional road on Olt River Valley or if you’re willing for an adventure road with some spectacular scenery, and you’re travelling from July to October we can go through Transfagarasan, the “best road in the world” according to Jeremy Clarkson – famous former co-presenter of UK TV show Top Gear. Transfer you back in Bucharest.
4-Day Private Dracula Tour from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest - Targoviste - Sibiu In the morning depart to Targoviste, the capital of Wallachia in the times of Vlad Tepes. The first Prince County was built by Mircea the Old, the grandfather of Dracula, Vlad Impaler did added later the same tower "Chindia" (Turnul Chindiei). Later we will arrive in the medieval town of Sibiu, also European Capital of Culture in 2007. Enjoy a tour of the old town with its Big Square, Small Square and the beautiful Evangelical Cathedral in the Huet Square. If requested You can have a special dinner in a peasent’s hous in Sibiel. Overnight in a central located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 2: Sibiu – Hunyadi Castle – Alba Iulia – Sibiu In the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: Hunyadi Castle former residence of Kind Mathias of the Hungarian Empire and also the place where Vlad Dracula was imprisoned. Later we will arrive in the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia that is considered to be the spiritual capital of Romania. Overnight in the same cetral located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 3: Sibiu – Biertan – Sighisoara – Brasov – Poiana Brasov After breakfast we will cross the typical Transylvanian villages and arrive in Biertan where we will visit the Unesco fortified church of Biertan, famous for the tower of divorce that has an interesting legend. Later we will arrive Sighisoara where we can have the lunch right in the house where Vlad Dracula was born. Visit the medieval Unesco citadel of Sighisoara and departure to one of the beautiful cities in Romania that is Brasov, where you can visit the famous Black Church (2 Michelin stars); in the heart of the city, it is the largest Gothic building in the South East Europe and a important monument for the Romanian architecture, which boasts a bell of 6 tons and a remarkable collection of oriental rugs. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Poiana Brasov. Day 4: Poiana Brasov – Bran – Sinaia – Bucharest Leave early in the morning and return to the capital, Bucharest. Departure to Bran, small agricultural village that hides the most famous castle in Romania - Dracula's Castle. Visit the castle of the vampire count, full of labirinths, staircases and secret passages, with its courtyard where we can still imagine the bodies impaled in agony, while the prince was dining (one of his habits). Visit the resort of Sinaia with its beautiful monastery and the most beautiful royal castle in Romania - Peles Castle, from the time of King Carol I of Romania. On the way you will stop at Lake Snagov, near Bucharest, where in the center, in a small island, there is a small monastery in which Dracula was buried in 1476. We will arrive back to Bucharest in late evening to your indicated hotel/address.
4-Day Private Tour of Transylvania from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest - Sinaia - BrasovPeles Castle: Located in Sinaia (approx. 44 km from Brasov), it is considered by many, to be one of the most beautiful castles in all of Europe. Against the natural back drop of the Carpathian Mountains, the castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture.In the afternoon enjoy a tour of Brasov medieval town. The highlights include, the Black Church, Citadel of Brasov, Ecaterina's Gate, White Tower, Black Tower, The Blacksmiths Bastion, The Weavers Bastion, The Ropemakers Bastion, The Drapers Bastion.Overnight: Hotel Bella Muzica 3* or similarDay 2: Brasov - Bran - SibiuThe first stop of the day will be Bran, where you will visit the Castle of Dracula. The castle has an aura of mystery and legend and is perched atop a 200-foot-high rock. Bran Castle owes its fame to its imposing towers and turrets as well as to the myth created from Bram Stoker’s Dracula.Sibiu - This fortress town is pedestrian-friendly with two easily accessible levels: the Upper town, home to Sibiu's historic sites and the Lower town lined with colourful houses on cobblestone streets and surrounded by imposing city walls and defence towers which overlook the river Cibin. The highlights of the tour include: the Evangelical Church, The Bridge of Lies, Historical Center, The Stairs Passage, Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, Brukenthal Museum, the Towers and Bastions.Overnight: Hotel Levoslav 4* in Sibiu or similarDay 3. Sibiu - Biertan (UNESCO site) - Sighisoara (UNESCO site)The Fortified Church of Biertan - The architectonic ensemble from Biertan is an impressive site for it's location, as well as its aesthetic and historic value. It has been preserved since the end of the 15th century and the beginning of the 16th century, and is included in The UNESCO List of World Patrimony.Sighisoara is one of the few inhabited fortified towns in the world and it provides a splendid example of medieval town planning. Here, all the elements of the medieval world have been perfectly preserved. The highlights of the tour include: The Clock Tower & History Museum, The Church on the Hill, House of Dracula, The pupils roofed stairways, German cemetery.Overnight: Hotel Cavaler 4* in Sighisoara or similarDay 4. Sighisoara - Prejmer (UNESCO site) - Harman - BucharestThe Fortified Church of Prejmer - This is one of Eastern Europe’s best preserved fortified churches and lies approximately 16km North East of Brasov. Surrounding the cross-shaped church (originally built by the Teutonic knights) are walls 12m high and 4m thick that protected the church and Prejmer’s inhabitants during times of war.The Fortified church of Harman - it is bit smaller than Prejmer fortress but matches it in charm and architectural value.
2-Day Small-Group Tour to Dracula's Castle, Rasnov Fortress, Peles Castle, Sighisoara and Libearty Brown Bear Sanctuary with Overnight in Brasov
Day 1: Bran Castle, Rasnov Fortress and Peles Castle Depart from Bucharest in the early morning, for the drive to the region of Brasov. There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches on these ancient lands! Discover the three most beautiful of all; Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, Peles Castle – a former royal residence, an architectural jewel and the famous Rasnov Fortress – one of the best preserved peasant fortresses of Transylvania with a breathtaking view over the Brasov region! Stay overnight in the city of Brasov, and spend your evening exploring the charming medieval streets. Day 2: Brown Bear Sanctuary, Saschiz Village and Sighisoara After breakfast, our first Stop is at “Libearty” Brown Bear Sanctuary ,established in 2005. From 2008 this wild place is occasionally visited but under some strict rules meant to reintegrate the bears in their natural habitat and not to disturb them. “Libearty” Sanctuary it is located close to Zarnesti town, just 2 km away from “Piatra Craiului” National Park. This lovely place covers an area of 69 acres of oak forest, streams and ponds and it’s the largest of his kind in the entire world. Most of the bears, used as a form of entertainment, were rescued from tiny cages and since the sanctuary was open over 80 bears were saved and brought here. The money raised from tickets and donations are used for maintenance and offering a life for the bears in their natural habitat. Today you will go further into Transylvania and visit the beautiful and important medieval citadels of Saschiz (Fortified Church) and the astonishing Sighisoara Citadel. On your way to Saschiz you will cross Padurea Bogatii (meaning the Rich Forest), which is a natural reservation. In Saschiz village you will visit the wonderful Fortified Church, which is one of the most interesting Saxon fortified churches (UNESCO World Heritage site). The next stop is Sighisoara, one of the few citadels that are still inhabited. The main attractions in the city are the Main Gate, The Clock Tower which is 64 m high and has four levels, the Medieval Weapons Museum and the Torture Chamber. It is known that here was the birth place of Vlad Dracul, who inspired the novel Dracula, by Bram Stoker. Near the Museum Square is the Church of the Dominican Monastery, dated from the 13th century. Walking along the wall that surrounds Sighisoara citadel you can admire the towers: especially the Shoemakers, Tailors and Tinmakers Guild towers which are the most impressive. You will also visit the Church from the Hill but not before climbing the 175 covered steps which were built in 1642 in order to create easier access for the children on their way to school. In the evening you will return to Bucharest, arriving late at night.