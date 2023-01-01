Șinca Veche Cave Monastery

Mystery and awe hang thick in the air in Șinca Veche. Natural light pours through an opening in the ceiling of a cave-shrine; the faithful arrive to stand within this simple grotto, bathe in its healing light, and pray for fertility or health. A short walk from the grotto is a tranquil monastery. You can visit the outbuildings and church, but dress modestly and respect the quiet.

The cave and monastery are 1km south of Șinca Veche village, itself 30km east and south from Făgăraş town (take the E68). You'll need private transport to visit.