In the inner courtyard of Făgăraș Citadel, this excellent museum traces the region’s history from 4000-year-old pottery fragments via medieval suits of armour to recent centuries. Displays about guilds, the medieval corporations of skilled craftsmen, are especially interesting. Visual highlights are the delicately painted Saxon furnishings and a room exhibiting the renowned glassware of Porumbacu de Sus village.

Opening hours follow Făgăraş Citadel. A joint entry ticket grants access.