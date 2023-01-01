Castelul de Lut Valea Zanelor

Resembling a gnome village, the Castelul de Lut complex has been created from clay, sand and pure whimsy. The self-styled 'clay castle of pixie valley' was built in the midst of tumbledown Porumbacu de Sus village, 26km west of Sâmbăta. When we stopped by to admire its charming towers and undulating roofs, it hadn't yet opened for overnight stays. But plans were underway to allow visitors to sleep in this weird and wonderful place. You'll need your own wheels to visit.