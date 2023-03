The Romanesque basilica in Cisnădie dates to roughly 1300, and was kept safe by a double perimeter wall from the 15th century. The Saxon fortification is perhaps more impressive than the church within, though there are florally decorated pews and religious paintings to admire, plus a lovely iconostasis. There’s also a small, though chilling, museum of communism in a 1st-floor room.

Take route 106C south from Sibiu for 11km to reach the church.