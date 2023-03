Almost in the skirts of the Cindrel Mountains, faded Răşinari has this little museum. Next to the town hall, more than 1500 items from rural life are amassed here: ceramics, pottery, delicately painted furniture, and an 18th-century stove.

From Cisnădie, drive west and then north along route 106D for 8km until you see a turn-off to Răşinari, which lies another 5km southwest.