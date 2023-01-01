The whitewashed and tile-roofed fortified church in Viscri is a splendidly restored feat of medieval engineering. Its outbuildings display decorated furniture and agricultural tools, alongside village ceramics, and there’s a tower to climb for views across Viscri’s farmland. The centrepiece of the complex is a 1724 church displaying original wood carvings, paintings and a baroque chandelier. Watch out for those floorboards.

Established by Székely builders in the early 12th century, Viscri's fortification was seized by Saxon colonists in 1185. Walls were strengthened and towers added from the 14th to 16th centuries.