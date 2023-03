This late-Gothic church has a spooky air, and guards a trove of baroque finery inside. First mentioned in 1298, the church was rebuilt between 1482 and 1515 after Mongol and Tatar invasions, and again after Sighişoara's great fire in 1676. The bronze baptismal font dates to 1440, though most of its treasures are baroque, including the altar. There's an impressive collection of Anatolian carpets from the 16th and 17th centuries.

Mass for the Saxon community is held here to this day.