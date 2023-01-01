Great Synagogue

This important synagogue dates from the mid-19th century and was established by migrating Polish Jews; entry is free, but a donation (10 lei) is expected. It's hard to find, hidden on three sides by public housing blocks, but worth the effort to see the meticulously restored interior and to take in the main exhibition on Jewish life and the Holocaust in Romania.

Modest displays tell the story of the around 200,000 Romanian Jews who were deported to camps in Transdniestr and Ukraine, and the well over 100,000 Jews from Transylvania who died at Auschwitz-Birkenau.