This exceptional modern exhibition space provides a home for international art with an Arab connection. Housed in an old school near Education City, the sleek building was redesigned by French architect Jean-François Bodin. The venue hosts a variety of exhibitions ranging from interactive multimedia works to a permanent collection of modern and contemporary art from the Arab world on its 2nd floor.

Visitors should expect to leave their bags in a free locker upon arrival. The museum can be hard to find, so watch the YouTube video with detailed driving directions on the museum's website before setting off.