Doha’s largest park, covering 88 hectares, Aspire has something to keep every member of the family entertained: extensive lawns, walking and running tracks, children’s playgrounds, exercise equipment and eateries. The park is also home to the distinctive Torch Doha hotel, and to Doha’s only lake, where ducks, geese and other birds flock to cool off from the desert heat. The park hosts various events and festivals throughout the year, particularly fun runs and other health- and fitness-related activities.