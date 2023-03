On the same property as the mammoth El Vigía, Museo Castillo Serrallés was the home of Ponce’s rum dynasty, the Serrallés family. Guides lead bilingual walking tours through the lovely Moorish-style castle; when the somewhat exhausting hour-plus tour comes to an end, you can order snacks and drinks at the cafe. Relax on the terrace under the red-tiled roof and enjoy a view of the city below and the quiet burble of the garden’s fountains.