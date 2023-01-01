Hacienda San Pedro

San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making process from green bean to dark-roast espresso. Tours are available on weekends at noon, 2pm and 4pm: when tours are not running, you are free to wander around the pretty grounds. The gourmet blends served in its Cafe La Finca are some of the best brews you’ll taste anywhere.

Rustically packaged beans are sold on-site and gourmands can also buy green coffee beans to try their hand at roasting. The Hacienda also has a restaurant, La Fragua, open at weekends only.