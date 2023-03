In the same park as Casa Museo Canales, in Coabey, this is arguably Puerto Rico's oddest building. Designed by Río Piedras architect Efrén Badía Cabrera, the huge, rather weird-looking and recently renovated fish-like structure supposedly represents a gigantic cemí or native Taíno talisman. The exhibits inside are made up mostly of Taíno artifacts.

Come at night when the fish is eerily lit up against the dark mountain sky. Hours are sporadic, despite the officially posted opening times.