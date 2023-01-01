Rising to 4389ft, the summit of Cerro de Punta, Puerto Rico's highest mountain, lies in the western portion of the Reserva Forestal Toro Negro just off to the north above Hwy 143 (the Ruta Panorámica). The peak is crowned by communication towers, though the view north is stupendous – clouds permitting.

Hwy 143 passes the base of a narrow, unmarked, fairly treacherous cement road to the peak, and the best way to reach the top is to park here, on the northern side of Hwy 143, and take the last 1.5 miles by foot, soaking up the sights and sounds of the surrounding jungle.

Theoretically, another trail up the mountain also leaves from behind Hacienda Gripiñas, close to the town of Jayuya. If you find it, good luck following it: it is badly signposted and poorly maintained. Locals are of little help here – since hiking is so uncommon, most don’t know anything about the trail, which is a steep and sweaty two- to three-hour grunt.