Hacienda Pomarrosa

Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what traditional coffee growing is like, plus the chance to learn about the entire bean-to-bag process. This tranquil coffee plantation lies west of Reserva Forestal Toro Negro and south of Jayuya.

While other coffee plantations also do tours, this offers a more personal, in-depth and yet esoteric insight into Puerto Rico's coffee industry past and present. You can sample the beans grown here with a brew at the end of the tour. There is also the option to stay overnight in one of five charming villas, where you'll get more delicious coffee for breakfast! Reservations for tours are advised.