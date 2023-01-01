Salto Collores Waterfall

Ponce

An easy day trip from either San Juan or Ponce, this is one of the most accessible waterfalls in Puerto Rico. It's located in the backyard of a residential property in Juana Diaz, so travelers can practically drive up to the pristine swimming hole. The 35ft waterfall descends into a small but deep pool, ideal for a refreshing dip.

Adventurous types can follow the trail to the right of the falls and up to the river above to explore a few more swimming holes and cascades. Proceed with caution, as the trail is steep and slippery when muddy.

