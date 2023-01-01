Salto Collores Waterfall

An easy day trip from either San Juan or Ponce, this is one of the most accessible waterfalls in Puerto Rico. It's located in the backyard of a residential property in Juana Diaz, so travelers can practically drive up to the pristine swimming hole. The 35ft waterfall descends into a small but deep pool, ideal for a refreshing dip.

Adventurous types can follow the trail to the right of the falls and up to the river above to explore a few more swimming holes and cascades. Proceed with caution, as the trail is steep and slippery when muddy.