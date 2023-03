Facing the southern side of Plaza Las Delicias, Ponce’s city hall was built in the 1840s. The last public hanging on the island happened in its courtyard, where current galleries were formerly cells. Its balcony has hosted speeches by four US presidents – Teddy Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt and George HW Bush.

The waggish head of Carnaval, El Rey Momo, also makes pronouncements from here.