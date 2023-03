The 1000-seat, grandly columned Teatro La Perla was designed by Juan Bertoli Calderoni, father of Puerto Rico’s neoclassical style, and completed in the 1860s. It took 20 years to rebuild following the 1918 earthquake, but it has since played a crucial role in the city’s performing arts world, underscored by the nearby Instituto de Musica Juan Morel Campos, an affiliated music conservatory.

It's often an important performance center during festivals.