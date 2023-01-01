Museo de la Música Puertorriqueña

This spacious pink villa designed by Juan Bertoli Calderoni, father of Puerto Rico’s neoclassical style, offers one of Ponce’s best museum experiences. A guided tour showcases development of Puerto Rico’s sound, allowing hands-on demonstrations of indigenous instruments. The collection of Taíno, African and Spanish instruments – especially the handcrafted four-string guitar-like cuatros – and careful explanation of Puerto Rican musical traditions are highlights.

The museum also hosts a three-week seminar on drum building in July, and holds regular concerts in its courtyard.