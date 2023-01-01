Within this elegant square you’ll discover Ponce's heart as well as two of the city’s landmark buildings, Parque de Bombas and Catedral Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. The Fuente de los Leones, a photogenic fountain rescued from the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, is the square’s most captivating attraction. The smell of panaderías (bakeries) follows churchgoers across the square each morning, while children squeal around the majestic fountain under the midday heat, and lovers stroll under its lights at night.

Even as the commercial banks and the fast-food joints encroach around the edges, reminders of the city’s prideful history dominate the plaza’s attractions. Watch out for marble statues of local danza icon Juan Morel Campos and poet/politician Luis Muñoz Marín, Puerto Rico’s first governor, in amid more artsy ones of lions (the city's symbol, which doesn't take too long to figure out).

The square has free wi-fi.