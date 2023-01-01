Museo de la Historia de Ponce

Ponce's history museum is extensive for a city of fewer than 200,0000 people – evidence of the city’s reverence for the past. Located in the Casa Salazar (built 1911), the museum has 10 galleries displaying centuries of the city’s history in ecology, economy, education, architecture, medicine, politics and daily life. A refreshingly Ponce-centric perspective on the development of Puerto Rican culture, the building itself is an architectural treasure that blends typical ponceño criollo (Ponce Creole) with Moorish and neoclassical elements.