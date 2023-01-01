Casa Wiechers-Villaronga

Perhaps the most grand of Ponce’s historical homes, this mansion was designed by Paris-educated ponceño architect Alfredo Wiechers. The carefully preserved Victorian details – such as the multidirectional pipeworks of the ancient shower and the hand-carved bedroom furniture – speak to the grand lifestyle of its former residents. Tours begin by request (possible in English). A twisting iron staircase ascends to the neoclassical rooftop gazebo for a bird’s-eye perspective of the neighborhood.