It doesn’t really compare with the hilltop cross in Rio de Janeiro, but the 100ft reinforced-concrete Cruceta del Vigía looking over Ponce is one of the city’s more reliable points of orientation and offers a cracking view from its upper levels. During the 19th century the site was used by lookouts for the Spanish Crown, watching for signs of smuggling along the coast. Today it shares grounds with a Japanese garden, included in the admission price.