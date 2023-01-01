Fanning out immediately south of Boquerón town, the Balneario Boquerón arguably ranks among the best public beach facilities in Puerto Rico. The mile-long arc of sand gets incredibly busy on high-season weekends, but it’s still big enough to carve out a relatively quiet space. The beach area is backed by coconut palms and ample grassy lawns and has showers, changing rooms, toilets and picnic tables.

It's designated as one of only a handful of Blue Flag beaches in Puerto Rico. Its manicured nature means it's nice for families and swimmers, and it also boasts an area of cabins and villas, the Centro Vacacional Boquerón, where you can stay the night. However, the expanse of sand lacks that special Caribbean desert-island dreaminess.

To get here, turn left (heading towards town) off Hwy 101 at the Boquerón Beach Hotel and proceed along a small spur road for almost 1km. You can also reach the beach on foot from downtown Boquerón; a small footbridge connects at the end of Calle Hermógenes Pou.