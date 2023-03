A grand, crisply renovated, colonnaded facade announces this engaging, well-curated museum. Its seven exhibition halls are dedicated to local heroes such as Ramón Emeterio Betances – the father of Puerto Rico's independence movement – and Roberto Confresí, a once notorious local pirate. It is within a park on the south side of the town of Cabo Rojo, just west of Hwy 312 and south of its intersection with Hwy 103.

Opening hours are erratic.