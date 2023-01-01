Museo de Arte MUSA

This brilliant, bold art space is the best museum west of Ponce. Opened in 2016, it focuses on work by Puerto Rican and Latin American artists from the 20th century onward, including greats such as Lorenzo Homar and Rafael Tufiño, besides the Mayagüez painter and printmaker Marcos Irizarry. It's well deserving of a look to throw a light on the island's thriving contemporary arts. It's located on the Mayagüez university campus, just west of Estación Experimental Agrícola Federal.