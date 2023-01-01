Estación Experimental Agrícola Federal

Wandering through this, the tropical agricultural research station of the US Department of Agriculture, is a bit like wandering through a geeky botanical garden, what with the neatly labeled plantations of yams, plantains, bananas and imported tropical cash crops such as cinnamon trees from Sri Lanka. Today, the station also throws many of its federal grants behind biofuels and tropical medicine. It's about 200m north up Av Paris from Hwy 65.

The adjacent Parque de los Próceres city park, on the south side of Hwy 65, also has verdant walkways; together these make an interesting stroll. These grounds lie just southeast of the university campus.