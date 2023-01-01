Parque de los Próceres

Mayagüez can boast not just one but two of Puerto Rico's most alluring urban parks, and this serene green space, a few blocks northeast of Plaza Colón, is replete with walkways, pools and gazebos. The Río Yagüez flows across the southwestern edge, while just to the north across Hwy 65 in a further area of manicured greenery is Estación Experimental Agrícola Federal. From the center, Calle Martinez Nadal, two blocks east of Plaza Colón, leads north into the park.