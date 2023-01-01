Mayagüez can boast not just one but two of Puerto Rico's most alluring urban parks, and this serene green space, a few blocks northeast of Plaza Colón, is replete with walkways, pools and gazebos. The Río Yagüez flows across the southwestern edge, while just to the north across Hwy 65 in a further area of manicured greenery is Estación Experimental Agrícola Federal. From the center, Calle Martinez Nadal, two blocks east of Plaza Colón, leads north into the park.
Parque de los Próceres
Puerto Rico
