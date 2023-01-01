Teatro Yagüez

This elegant edifice, originally dating from 1909 and rebuilt following a fire in the 1920s, was the brainchild of Francisco Maymón Palmer, who had established himself as one of the Caribbean's early pioneers of cinematography. He ensured the theater became, over the ensuing decades, a leading center of the arts for its day. Now fully restored, it attracts regular performances and stands as one of Puerto Rico's most brilliant and talismanic old theaters with its colonnaded entrance and central cupola.

If not locked up, it's free to look around when there's no performance taking place.