The Refugio de Boquerón is the western outpost of the Bosque Estatal de Boquerón, a 400-acre patch of mangrove wetlands that mostly spreads south of Boquerón town and immediately east of the Balneario Boquerón. This is an excellent area for birdwatching; more than 60 species are commonly sighted, including migratory ducks, ospreys and mangrove canary.

The Refugio de Boquerón is the best and easiest part of the Bosque Estatal de Boquerón to visit, as it's right next to town, the entrance being a little further north along Rte 101 from Galloway's Bar & Restaurant.

The main office can provide information on the refugio and has a 700ft walkway leading into the mangroves. Or stop at Km 1.1 just off Rte 101 and start walking along the trail you see there. Insect repellent is a must-carry, as is water, and always watch where you put your feet: tiny crabs scuttle about.

An excellent way to get a different perspective on this sanctuary is to rent a kayak and paddle south across Bahía de Boquerón (Boquerón Bay), where lovely views of the coastal side of the refugio open up.