Centro de Visitantes de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Cabo Rojo

The turnoff to this refuge is about half a mile north of the Hwy 301 turnoff to El Combate. Its visitors center contains displays on local wildlife and wildlife-management techniques. Outdoors you will find birdwatching trails among the ruins of an old farmstead in the Valle de Lajas (Lajas Valley). The area around the plains and shores of Cabo Rojo is a major winter ground for migratory ducks, herons and songbirds; more than 130 bird species have been sighted here.

You can arrange guided hikes through the refuge at the Centro Interpretativo Las Salinas de Cabo Rojo.